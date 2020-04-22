Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield find their relationship on the line tonight...

There is heartache heading for Emmerdale tonight as Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield’s relationship hits the rocks, but will they be able to claw their romance back from the brink?

Monday night’s Emmerdale saw Charity and Vanessa’s already strained relationship get more when Charity made a scene during Vanessa’s first chemotherapy appointment.

Vanessa headed to the session alone after Moses and Johnny both went down with a sickness bug, but when Kerry Wyatt walked past at the hospital and saw Vanessa going through chemo alone, she took it upon herself to visit.

Despite Vanessa and Kerry having a strained relationship thanks to the fact Kerry inadvertently killed Vanessa’s dad, Frank, last year in the Sharma factory fire, the tension eventually thawed between the women.

But while they moved past the elephant in the room, Charity walked in to find Kerry with Vanessa and saw red.

As she threw Kerry out of the ward, Charity made a huge scene and Vanessa was mortified by the drama… and their argument is set to continue tonight.

Fans of the couple will be disappointed to know that Vanessa can’t move past the fact Charity has upset her so much, and while Charity tries to make amends, her apologies fall on deaf ears.

Determined to escape the reality of her situation, Vanessa takes Rhona out for a night on the town for her birthday, but ends up drowning her sorrows and gets home in a state.

Charity isn’t going to be happy to see Vanessa so drunk when she is supposed to be recovering from her chemo, and the pair clash again.

But by Friday’s episode things are even worse between the couple when Vanessa tries to make amends for the last few days by asking Charity a huge question.

However, instead of repairing their broken relationship, Vanessa’s peace offering only makes things worse when she doesn’t get the response that she was hoping for.

Is this the end of ‘Vanity’?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.