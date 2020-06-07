Is there happiness in the pipeline for Cain and Moira?

Next week’s Emmerdale will see the start of the much-anticipated special lockdown episodes… but will Aaron convince Cain he needs to give his marriage with Moira another chance?

Emmerdale fans are in for a treat as the lockdown episodes, which will see a small number of the cast and crew make entire episodes that focus on just two characters and how they deal with staying at home during the coronavirus.

The episodes have been filmed with special social distancing measures put in place on set, and next week will kick off with Sam and Lydia’s story on Monday, followed by Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Aaron on Wednesday.

Cain and Aaron are forced to spend more time together than ever before as they find themselves living together through lockdown.

But as they try to adjust to life in each other’s pockets, Cain is adamant that he won’t be opening up and having a heart-to-heart with Aaron.

However, when letter arrives for Aaron with a prison stamp on it, Cain instantly knows it is from Robert and hides the letter from Aaron, not wanting to send him back to the dark place he went to when Robert first got locked away.

But as the days pass by, the pair get drunk together and Cain accidentally lets slip about the letter, and Aaron is fuming.

Things only get worse when Cain then can’t remember where he hid the letter, and Aaron rails at him, delivering some harsh home truths at the same time.

However, as Cain apologises he slowly starts to open up and face his failed marriage with Moira.

Could Aaron’s words of wisdom be enough to make Cain realise what he has lost by separating from Moira?

And does this mean a reunion could be on the cards for the pair when lockdown is over?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV.