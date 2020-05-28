Emmerdale bosses to cut episodes – but ITV confirms it WON’T go off air

Great news!

The soap world has faced some hardship in recent months, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing fan favourites like Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders to halt filming, leaving loyal viewers worried the iconic programmes may go off air.

But with telly production slowly beginning its return to normal, it has been confirmed that Emmerdale won’t be forced to leave our screens.

Thanks to the fact that filming re-started earlier this month with strict social distancing measures in place, six new Emmerdale episodes have been confirmed – but they won’t be shown on a usual schedule yet.

Updates on life in the dales will go ahead but with two episodes a week as of Monday June 8 – there are currently three episodes going out a week. In normal cicumstances there are five episodes a week.

The episodes scheduled will be those filmed featuring a limited amount of characters in lockdown, in light of the stripped back numbers working in the cast and crew.

Episodes will show much loved characters – Sam and Lydia, Cain and Aaron, Mandy and Vinny, Marlon, Al and Ellis, Nicola and Jimmy and Chas and Paddy – experiencing the trials and tribulations of lockdown.

Episodes will be shown on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm for three weeks. Then a three episode a week timetable will come into play.

As TV bosses took to social media to confirm the exciting Emmerdale news, fans responded to issue their thanks to those working hard to get the show to the world.

“Look forward to these episodes!! Very kind of you to still film thse episodes,” one fan Tweeted.

“I can’t begin to imagine the ridiculously difficult decisions your team must be facing regarding how to continue production safely – and I can’t wait to see all the hardwork showcased in these lockdown special episodes. Keep on staying safe – you are REALLY appreciated,” added another.

“Thank you for staying on air. Don’t know what I’d do without Emmerdale,” continued a third avid viewer.