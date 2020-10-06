Emmerdale killer Dawn betrays ex Billy by sleeping with his BROTHER

Dawn goes to extreme lengths to push Billy away...

Emmerdale favourite Dawn Taylor will commit the ultimate betrayal by sleeping with Billy Fletcher’s brother Ellis Chapman this week.

But it won’t surprise anyone to hear that the news doesn’t go down well when all is revealed next week.

Emmerdale fans will know that devastated Dawn is doing all she can to push Billy away after she killed DI Malone in self defence.

The shocking scenes came after the corrupt officer tried to kill Dawn by blackmailing her into taking a drug overdose.

Thankfully Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) came to her rescue just in the nick of time.

However, Malone was still a danger to them both and the drama came to a head when Dawn shot him in self defence.

Harriet and Dawn have been seen struggling with their guilt over recent weeks, and the only other person who knows their secret is Will Taylor.

Poor Billy is still totally in the dark, though, and is still fighting for Dawn to give their romance another chance.

Billy unearths the truth?

This week will see Billy coming dangerously close to finding out the truth about Malone, and Dawn realises she needs to act fast to throw him off the scent.

However, instead of coming clean to her ex, Dawn does the unthinkable and sleeps with Ellis, knowing this is the one thing Billy will never forgive her for.

But when Billy and Marlon tease Ellis next week when he doesn’t come home one night, Billy is left sickened when Dawn admits he was with her.

The thought of his ex and his brother together is too much for Billy and he’s utterly devastated, leaving Dawn equally heartbroken.

Heartache for Billy and Dawn

Once alone, Dawn sinks to the floor, knowing that there is no going back now for her and Billy and she has lost the love of her life for good.

Even Will is stunned to hear what his daughter has done, and is even more shocked when she admits that she bedded Ellis on purpose to hurt Billy.

But as a huge war erupts between Billy and Ellis, Dawn makes things even worse when she approaches the brothers and lies that she has been having an affair with Ellis for ages.

Troubled Dawn then decides she has no option but to quit her job, before packing her bags and making a run for it.

Will she leave the village for good? Or will someone catch her before she goes?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.