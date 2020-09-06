GRIM DISCOVERY for Emmerdale’s Dawn leads to huge shock confession

Dawn's world is falling apart...

There is a huge shock heading for Emmerdale killer Dawn as a discovery leads to her confessing her darkest secret.

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Will Taylor convinced he has seen dodgy copper DI Malone lurking around the village.

Viewers will know that this is impossible with Malone being dead a buried after Dawn Taylor shot him last month in self defence.

But until now Dawn’s dad is oblivious to what has been going on under his own roof… and he’s determined to protect his family from the man who has spent the last year making his life a living hell.

As Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) tries to escape her demons by heading off to a religious retreat for a few days, Will and Dawn are left home alone.

But when Dawn tries to calm her dad down about his fears over Malone, her words fall on deaf ears.

She is shocked to overhear Will making a mysterious phone call, and later follows him to see what he’s up to.

Dawn is stunned when she sees him picking up a gun from an old friend and demands an explanation from her dad.

Confronting Will about bringing a gun into the house after what happened the last time he had a firearm under their roof, Dawn realises just how much her dad is worrying about Malone coming back for revenge.

Dawn is at the end of her tether after the grim discovery about the gun, and eventually the guilt of killing Malone gets too much and and tells her dad everything.

Will is speechless to hear his daughter is a killer, and as Dawn explains all she carefully edits out Harriet’s involvement in the whole thing.

However, it turns out Harriet didn’t make it to her religious retreat and has instead been having a heart to heart with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) in the church.

Harriet returns home to discover Dawn has told Will everything… but will she confess the part she played in Malone’s demise?

And will this lead to the revelation that she was having an affair with the bent copper?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.