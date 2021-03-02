Gabby panics she is about to lose her baby in Emmerdale next week.

Emmerdale mum-to-be Gabby Thomas is set for more drama next week when a shock collapse leaves her pregnancy in jeopardy.

With the realities of being pregnant starting to take their toll on Gabby, she wonders if she’s ready to be a mum after all.

Jamie, of course, is delighted that Gabby is doubting herself and it seems his shocking plan to convince her to have an abortion is working.

However, when Gabby overhears Dawn and Jamie talking about their relationship, she is devsatsed when they share a kiss.

Suddenly realising that Jamie has been playing her all along and only pretending to be her boyfriend to keep her on side, Gabby feels like a fool.

Seething, Gabby confronts Jamie and decides that Kim needs to know all about her son’s sickening games.

Horror collapse

But as she races off Gabby doubles over in pain, clutching at her stomach.

Before she knows what is happening, Gabby has collapsed on the floor… but instead of rushing to her aid, Jamie just watches without a word.

With Gabby in a bad way, Kim decides to get her revenge on her son and tells Dawn about Jamie’s shocking plan to convince Gabby not to have their baby.

Disgusted, Dawn rages at Jamie.

But somehow he manages to talk her around once again and she agrees to give their relationship one last chance.

But Kim’s fuming that her plan to break them up hasn’t worked, so she ramps up her revenge by dropping something into Dawn’s drink, knowing that she has soon got a meeting with her social worker.

Are Kim’s actions about to cost Dawn the change to get Lucas back?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.