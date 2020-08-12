Emily will be joining the cast of The Syndicate...

It has been announced that Emmerdale actress Emily Head has landed a new role in BBC One drama, The Syndicate.

The former Emmerdale star is better known to fans as Rebecca White in the soap after playing the millionaire character between 2016 and 2018.

Emily will be joining other familiar faces from the world of soaps, including former Coronation Street favourites Kym Marsh and Katie McGlynn.

Former Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye, who played Megan Macey in the soap, will also be in the new series of the BBC One drama.

But it’s not just soap stars who are appearing in the cast.

Neil Morrissey will be playing the role of a newsagent, and Strictly star Joe Sugg is also rumoured to have landed a part on the show.

The Syndicate, written by Kay Mellor, follows a different group of people all involved in a lottery syndicate in each series.

The first series took place in a supermarket, and the second series took place in a public hospital.

The third series was then set in a stately home, meaning each series is completely different.

Emily’s new role…

Emily will play Colette in the fourth series, which will see the staff at Woodvale Kennels win the lottery jackpot.

But their joy soon turns to horror when they find they’ve been cheated out of their winnings.

Speaking of the new series, Kay Mellor hinted to The Sun: “This series is a brand new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers, who think they’ve won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket.

“The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depths.”