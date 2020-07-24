Emmerdale reveals unexpected EXIT storyline for THIS main character

Emmerdale have revealed Vanessa Woodfield's exit storyline...

It’s a sad day for ‘Vanity’ fans, because Vanessa Woodfield has officially left Emmerdale.

Emmerdale fans will know that Charity Dingle and fiancee Vanessa have been to hell and back over recent months, with Vanessa fighting for her life as she battles bowel cancer.

While the pair have had their differences, Vanessa’s illness has bought them closer together Charity is now hoping to adopt Vanessa’s son, Johnny.

Vanessa’s left the village

But while Charity is busy trying to track down Johnny’s father, Kirin Kotecha, Vanessa’s left the village as she continues her cancer battle.

Emmerdale fans know that actress Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa, is expecting her first child with Emmerdale producer wife, Kate Brooks.

The pair are due to welcome their new arrival into the world this October, and so this departure storyline for Vanessa marks the actress’s maternity leave.

Vanessa’s absence from our screens was explained in Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale during a conversation between Charity and Tracy Metcalfe.

Tracy had been round to visit Charity to offer her support while Vanessa was away visiting her mum.

The characters revealed that Vanessa would be staying with her mum for a while, explaining that she has moved away temporarily so that she could focus on her fight with cancer.

Earlier this month Michelle posted a picture on her Instagram account, delighting fans with her growing bump as she moves into the third trimester of her pregnancy.

With Vanessa now off our screens for the foreseeable, it seems Charity is going to have a long wait on her hands before she can marry her fiancee.

But before all that happens, will she managed to track down Kirin? And will he agree to her adopting Johnny as her own child?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.