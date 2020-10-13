Emmerdale is set to air a shocking twist for Nate Robinson next week...

Emmerdale favourite Nate Robinson could be spending the foreseeable future behind bars if his latest plan pays off.

But does this mean CainDingle’s (Jeff Hordley) son could be leaving the soap already?

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Nate worrying about Belle Dingle after she returns from spending the night at the police station.

Fans of the soap will know that things aren’t looking good for Belle since being framed for Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J Robb) hit and run.

Of course, Jamie Tate is the one guilty of the crime, but he has managed to get ex wife Andrea to give him a false alibi in exchange for custody of their daughter, Millie.

Belle’s downward spiral

With the stress of what is happening starting to take its toll on Belle, her mental heath has started to suffer.

Viewers will remember Belle has battled with schizophrenia in the past, and this week she starts to hear the voice of her late mum, Lisa, speaking to her.

But with Belle’s mental health on a dangerous downward spiral, Nate makes the brave decision to hand himself into the police for the hit and run.

Nate’s brave deed

With Nate’s selfless deed potentially seeing him spending the foreseeable future in prison, Cain is full of admiration for his son for the first time ever.

However, Nate’s pregnant girlfriend Tracy is livid when she hears about his plan.

As Cain and Nate arrive at the police station next week, Nate fights to find the courage to hand himself in.

But will he actually go through with the task? Or will he end up backing out at the last moment?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.