Emmerdale fans have been left baffled over one thing after last night's episode...

Emmerdale fans have been left asking questions after Harriet Finch’s self-imposed punishment saw her being locked in a cellar.

Viewers will know that the village vicar (played by Katherine Dow Blyton) has been struggling with what happened to DI Malone last year after he was killed by Dawn Taylor in self defence.

Although Harriet wasn’t guilty of the crime herself, she helped Dawn cover up what happened, and recently moved the body to a new hiding place with the help of Will Taylor.

But while Dawn’s killer secret is safe for now, Harriet is struggling with the burden of the lie and has slowly started to unravel.

Grave danger

The tipping point for Harriet came last week when the grave where Malone’s body had once been hidden was exhumed.

The stress of what might be found all became too much and newcomer Charles noticed that Harriet was in need of some help.

But instead of speaking to someone about her troubles, Harriet has decided the best way to punish herself in being locked up in a basement.

Will isn’t happy about the situation, but is reluctantly going along with Harriet’s wishes.

Cellar drama

However, as Harriet sits in the cellar with nothing but a bible and a blanket for company, fans are all asking one thing… where does she go to the toilet?!

Viewers took to social media with their questions…

As Harriet struggles to find solace in her faith, it doesn’t look like Harriet will be coming out of her hiding place any time soon.

But with Dawn already asking questions, how long will it be before Will cracks under the pressure of keeping Harriet hidden?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.