Scenes between Jamie Tate and Dawn Taylor have got viewers talking...

Emmerdale fans are confused after watching Jamie Tate and Dawn Taylor grow closer in tonight’s episode.

Fans of the soap will know that Jamie has got feelings for Dawn, but sadly for him Dawn is hesitant to start a new relationship while they work together.

Jamie has been trying to find excuses to spend time with Dawn, leaving Gabby Thomas heartbroken.

Decorating disaster

But fans were distracted from any potential romance between the pair after spotting their painting skills as they redecorated Lucas’s room.

Dawn had been painting her son’s bedroom when Jamie called round and offered to lend a hand.

But fans took to social media to point out that they seemed to be getting more paint on themselves than the walls…

Tonight’s Emmerdale also saw Gabby upset and desperate to talk to Jamie about something.

Furious that she is still following him around after their drunken one night stand, Jamie has no idea that Gabby is pregnant with his child.

Tomorrow night’s episodes of Emmerdale will see Gabby discover she is pregnant and confess her secret to Laurel.

But despite spilling the beans to Laurel, Gabby makes sure she keeps quiet about who the father is.

After some encouragement from an oblivious Laurel, Gabby decides to tell Jamie about the baby, but will he want to listen?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.