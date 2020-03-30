Will their predictions be right?

Emmerdale fans are convinced there is a huge baby twist heading for forbidden pair Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate.

Despite the fact Jamie is trying to fix his broken marriage with Andrea Tate he has been secretly sleeping with his colleague Belle.

Belle is also in a relationship, and recently moved boyfriend Ellis Chapman into the Dingle house… trying to show him that she is serious about their romance.

But Emmerdale fans know that the pair are sneaking around behind their partners’ backs, and that last week they eventually gave in to the passion between them while they were out on a veterinary job together.

However, after his forbidden afternoon with Belle, Jamie went home to his wife, who then went on to seduce him as well.

But fans have predicted that Jamie won’t get away with his two-timing ways and they’re convinced that Belle will fall pregnant with Jamie’s baby…

Others think that Belle and Andrea could both fall pregnant at the same time, causing even more disaster for cheating Jamie…

As with everything in Emmerdale, nothing stays a secret for long and the fact that Jamie has been playing away is bound to come out.

To add to the drama, Jamie’s troublemaking mum, Kim Tate, also knows about her son’s cosy afternoons with Belle.

Kim has even been covering for her son in a bid to make him soften towards her after their latest argument, hoping that it will mean he will let her see granddaughter Millie again.

But what will the consequences be of Belle does turn out to be pregnant? Could she hide the fact she slept with Jamie by claiming the baby is Ellis’s?

Or could this be the way her fling with Jamie is finally revealed?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.