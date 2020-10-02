Jamie's week has gone from bad to worse...

Emmerdale fans spotted a continuity error tonight when Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) appeared to have a hair cut mid episode.

The moment came after Jamie framed Belle Dingle and Nate Robinson for the hit and run that left Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) fighting for her life.

After Belle shopped Jamie to the police, he was forced to act fast if he didn’t want to be spending the foreseeable in prison.

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw Belle and Nate both questioned by the police as Jamie turned the tables on them, and it doesn’t look good for the pair.

However, it wasn’t Jamie’s true Tate colours shining through that got fans talking on Twitter… it was the fact that Jamie seems to have found the time to go to the barbers while framing his ex.

The majority of the episode saw Jamie sporting a longer hair cut, proving that he is too busy trying to stay out of jail to have a trim.

However by the end of the episode Jamie seemed to have relaxed enough to treat himself to a haircut.

After heading over to see Andrea and beg for her to be his alibi on the night that he ran Moira over, he was looking very smart with a new do.

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans were quick to point out the continuity mix up…

There was also one other thing that got fans talking tonight, and that is the return of Kim Tate.

Okay, so she might have only appeared via video call while Jamie was filling her in on his plan to frame Belle and Nate, but it was Kim Tate back to her scheming best.

She was the one who noticed an Andrea-shaped hole in Jamie’s revenge plan and told her son to get his estranged wife on side ASAP.

But will Jamie manage to get Andrea to jump ship from Team Belle and get back into bed with the enemy?

