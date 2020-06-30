Emmerdale fans BAFFLED after THIS ‘weird’ continuity error last night

A break in filming has played havoc with Emmerdale's continuity...

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans spotted a hilarious mistake in last night’s episode as the soap returns to its usual storylines after the lockdown episodes.

After ITV studios were forced to close down thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a break in the usual storylines that we had been enjoying before episodes ran out.

However, ITV got Emmerdale filming up and running as lockdown restrictions eased, and now cast and crew are back making episodes, just with social distancing measures in place.

Last night’s Emmerdale was made up of some episodes that had been filmed before lockdown, while others were filmed since the studios re-opened.

A new way of filming…

Fans had a great time trying to guess which scenes were pre-lockdown and which were filmed using the new 2 metre ruling.

However, it wasn’t just seeing characters maintaining social distancing that gave post-lockdown scenes away… fans also spotted there were other subtle changes, too.

Not only had Jamie Tate managed to get himself a very impressive tan over the last few months in the sunny Yorkshire Dales, but there was also a facial hair continuity error too.

Continuity nightmare

The policeman in charge of tracking down Andrea Tate was seen at the start of the episode with a very neat looking beard as he found her hiding in a hotel.

However, by the time he got to Home Farm in Emmerdale to tell Jamie that his wife had been found, the police officer’s beard was looking significantly bushier.

Eagle-eyed fans took to social media to share their findings…

With social distancing set to become our new normal for the foreseeable future, it seems we will have to get used to seeing characters in soaps keeping their distance from one another.

But how many more changes will we be able to spot before the pre-lockdown scenes have all aired?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.