There was a surprise comment made in last night's Emmerdale that has got fans convinced it is a blunder...

Emmerdale fans have been left baffled after Jamie Tate mentioned his age in last night’s episode.

The unexpected comment came while Jamie was talking to Belle Dingle at the vets about how badly his life has turned out.

With his marriage to Andrea in tatters thanks to the revelation at Christmas that she had a fling with Graham Foster, and the pair are now caught up in a nasty custody battle over their daughter Millie.

However, things are just as bad at home with his mum, Kim Tate.

Kim is adamant that she only wants what is best for her son, but with her micromanaging every part of his life behind his back, Jamie is struggling to make his own decisions and it’s getting on top of him.

As he vented to Belle at the vets, the pair had a heart-to-heart where Jamie admitted he wasn’t much of a catch at the age of 23 with him already going through a divorce while living at home with his mum.

But instead of feeling sorry for Jamie, fans were stunned that he was only 23, pointing out the blunder that this not only mean he was 17 when Andrea got pregnant, but that he’s barely had time to get through the gruelling years at university that it takes to become a vet…

While the dates are right because Jamie was born on 24th September 1996, making him 23, it does seem like Emmerdale has fast-forwarded time slightly to get his veterinary training in.

But that wasn’t the only drama for Jamie last night. He also shared a forbidden kiss with Belle after their chat, only for Kim to see the whole thing.

At the end of the episode Kim was visiting Belle at home to warn her away from Jamie, but with fans desperate for the pair to get together, will Kim get her wish? Or will fans get their way and finally see Jamie and Belle become a couple?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.