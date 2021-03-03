Emmerdale's Pollard found himself in hot water during last night's episode...

Emmerdale fans have been left baffled after Eric Pollard tried to explain to Fatih Dingle why she couldn’t stay at the village B&B.

Fans of the soap will know that Faith recently returned to Emmerdale after being shunned by her family in 2019.

But not everyone welcomed her back with open arms and a Dingle Court was held to determine whether Faith should be allowed to stay in the village.

The votes were tight but in the end Faith was allowed to stay, much to Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) horror.

Cain’s fuming to see his mum back in the village after it was revealed that she knew all about Nate’s existence but never told him.

But while Nate and Cain have got their relationship on track in recent months, Cain is still refusing to forgive Faith.

No room at the inn

Last night’s episode saw Faith determined to stay in the village despite the fact she has nowhere to stay.

She soon turned her attention to ex Pollard, hoping he might take pity on her and let her stay at the B&B for free.

However, Pollard wasn’t having any of it, claiming it was full with a block booking from a hiking group.

While Faith was disbelieving that the B&B was full because it rarely has so many guests, fans pointed out that the place should be shut because of current lockdown restrictions.

Despite trying to stick to the most recent government advice, Emmerdale is filmed so far in advance making it impossible to mirror exactly what is going on in the real world.

But that didn’t stop fans pointing out the error on social media…

Faith might still have a long way to go to get Cain back on side, but her daughter Chas is at least pleased to see her.

Could Chas be the one to finally talk Cain round and encourage him to make amends with his mum?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.