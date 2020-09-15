Kirin Kotecha is back, but he looks a little different...

Emmerdale fans have been left confused after Kirin Kotecha returned to the village, played by a different actor.

Kirin, who is Johnny’s biological dad, has been spoken about a lot in recent weeks as Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) tries to adopt Vanessa’s son.

However, when he finally made his reappearance last night, fans were left confused when he looked totally different.

Viewers will remember that the character was played by Adam Fielding between 2014 and 2016.

Kirin was forced to flee the village four years ago when he drunkenly ran Tess Harris over in a hit and run, leaving her with fatal injuries.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Kirin make a return to the village at the end of the episode, leaving Priya looking like she had seen a ghost.

Kirin’s new look

But fans were more concerned that the character was now played by a different actor.

Emmerdale announced last month that the role had been recast, with actor Rish Shah, who had joined the soap for a guest stint.

Fans took to social media to share their surprise at seeing the new Kirin make his screen debut last night…

But Kirin’s return isn’t going to be a happy one, because he is soon demanding money from Charity in return for giving his blessing for her adopting Johnny.

The blackmail is set to cause trouble for Charity as she desperately tries to get the money together.

But Kirin is taking a huge risk being back in the village where he killed Tess.

With the police not far behind him, could he end up behind bars?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays