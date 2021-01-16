Emmerdale isn't the first soap that actor Danny Cunningham has appeared in...

Emmerdale fans have been left scratching their heads over where they have seen village newcomer Connor before.

The new character arrived in the village on Thursday, demanding cash from Paul Ashdale as his gambling addiction spirals out of control once again.

Connor is set to play a big role in Paul’s addiction storyline, and was back on screen last night delivering ultimatums.

However, this isn’t the first time that soap fans will have seen actor Danny Cunningham on their screens, because he used to be in Coronation Street.

The actor appeared in nine episodes of Coronation Street as Jimmy Sykes, the twin brother of Linda Sykes (Mike Baldwin’s fourth wife) between October 2000 and November 2001.

Danny has also appeared in TV shows like Last Tango in Halifax, New Tricks, Soldier Soldier, Grange Hill, Casualty and The Bill.

Trouble on the cards for Paul

Connor is set to cause trouble in Emmerdale over the coming weeks as the truth about Paul’s gambling addiction gets out.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Vinny overhear his dad on the phone to Connor, telling him he had just won some cash and can now pay him back the first instalment of what he owes.

Vinny is set to tell Paul that if he doesn’t come clean about his gambling problems to Mandy then he will tell her himself.

But before either of them can tell Mandy what has been going on behind her back, they’re left stunned when she gets down on one knee and proposes to Paul next week.

Despite the fact Paul accepts Mandy’s proposal, it isn’t long before his lies are exposed and Mandy’s throwing him out.

But while Mandy and Vinny reel from Paul’s betrayal, they get a call to say Paul has been rushed to A&E.

Could Connor have something to do with why Paul has found himself in hospital?

