Emmerdale fans are predicting a new romance on the cards...

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have uncovered a secret romance between Aaron Dingle and Mack Boyd.

Last night’s episode saw the pair share yet another flirty exchange as Mack visited Aaron in hospital.

The chemistry between the pair have left fans sure this means the two them are more than just friends.

Aaron (Danny Miller) is in hospital after being attacked by Pollard as he tried to return Brenda’s brooch.

Aaron’s gran, Faith, has been bearing the brunt of Brenda’s accusations, and is the prime suspect for stealing the jewellery.

However, viewers know that the real culprit for the crime is none other than village wrong’un Mackenzie.

Desperate to get his gran off the hook, Aaron stole the brooch back and returned it to Pollard’s in secret, only to be rewarded by getting hit in the back by a cricket bat.

Romance on the cards?

However, fans are convinced that there is something going on between Aaron and Mack after their scene together at the hospital last night.

Mack was asking Aaron to keep his name out of the brooch saga, telling him, “I thought you and I had something special.

“I mean it, I thought our friendship meant something to you.

“You get me, Aaron. I know you do.

“You don’t think I’d do the same for you? Keep my name out of this and whatever you want – I’ll do it.”

This exchange left fans convinced there’s chemistry between the pair…

With Aaron cooking up lies about why he was in Pollard’s house to cover for Mack, poor Eric soon found himself on the wrong side of the law as he was arrested for assault.

Will Aaron really let Eric go down for hitting him with the cricket bat?

Or will he finally come clean and drop Mack in it?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.