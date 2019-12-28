Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve worked out who the father of Maya’s baby is – and it’s NOT Jacob OR David!

Emmerdale fans have been doing some serious detective work since Christmas Day...

Emmerdale fans were left stunned on Christmas Day when Jacob and David’s idyllic festivities were interrupted by a knock at the front door, leading to them discovering an abandoned baby on the door step.

But since the shocking revelation that Maya Stepney had abandoned her newborn son and legged it out of the village, fans have been desperately trying to work out who could be the baby’s father.

However, while it seems likely that it is a 50/50 possibility that the baby belongs to either Maya’s former boyfriend David Metcalfe, or her underage teenage lover Jacob Gallagher, fans are convinced there could be a third name that needs to be considered.

Viewers have taken to social media to share their belief that Liam Cavanagh, Maya’s former partner, could be a surprise entry into the competition to see who could be the father of the mysterious baby… but are they right?

The surprise third name in the running for the who’s the daddy contest came after Liam was roped into doing the DNA test for David and Jacob in last night’s Emmerdale (Friday 27th December).

The doctor promised to fast-track the testing thanks to some insider connections at the lab, but the plot thickened when he bumped into a distressed David on a country road.

Liam was on his way to take the samples to the lab, only to see David wandering around in the freezing cold without a coat, needing to clear his head after all the baby drama at home.

However, Liam was left stunned when a desperate David asked him to fudge the results and make it seem like he was the dad and not Jacob, whatever the truth.

David is convinced that having a son would send teenage Jacob off the rails and is desperately trying to protect his boy by shouldering the responsibility of a new baby, wherever the truth.

But while Liam was obviously against the idea of tampering with the results, fans are convinced he might swap Jacob’s DNA sample for his own, only to be shocked when it comes back unexpectedly positive.

While the dates might not add up when it comes to the baby’s conception… stranger things have happened in soapland. Could Emmerdale fans be on to something?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.