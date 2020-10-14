Emmerdale fans have noticed that Dawn might have forgotten something...

Emmerdale fans have pointed out that there is something wrong with Dawn Taylor’s exit from the village last night after she left without her son.

Viewers will know that Dawn has been fighting to get custody of her son, Lucas, for months.

Not only did she have to fight to get herself clean from drugs, but also prove that she could provide the school boy with the stable home he deserves.

With Will and Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) by her side, Dawn has rebuilt her relationship with Lucas.

But just as Dawn and former boyfriend Billy were set to move into their own home as a family, corrupt DI Malone turned Dawn’s life upside down.

Trouble for Dawn

After shooting Malone in self defence, Dawn has be struggling with the guilt of what she has done, and dumped Billy to protect him from the truth.

Fans watched in horror earlier this week when it was revealed she’d slept with Billy’s brother, Ellis in a bid to really push Billy away.

Last night’s Emmerdale then saw Dawn break Billy’s heart all over again by lying that she and Ellis had been having an affair for weeks.

A speedy exit

Unable to work with Billy and Ellis after the trouble she has caused, Dawn quit her job at HOP and fans were shocked to see her leaving the village.

But as she left without a word to anyone, fans were worried that she appeared to have left without Lucas…

With Harriet currently away, how will she react when she comes back to the village next week and finds Dawn gone?

Will this really be the last we have seen of Dawn? Or will Harriet bring her back to the village?

