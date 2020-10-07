Jamie has left fans sickened after putting himself before his daughter's wellbeing...

Emmerdale fans are fuming with Jamie Tate after he signed away his rights to daughter, Millie, in a bid to save his own skin last night.

The shocking twist came after he managed to get Andrea back on side after she was found to be helping Belle Dingle.

Guilty Jamie

Emmerdale fans will know that Jamie is the one guilty for running Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) down in a hit and run earlier this year.

But he has been avoiding prison ever since by trying to hide his guilt from the police.

However, Belle soon revealed she had been double crossing him with the help of nephew Nate, and Jamie was left stunned when the police arrived to arrest him.

Jamie’s revenge

But sadly for Belle and Nate, Jamie has got the last laugh by getting Andrea back on side and making a deal which means she will give him an alibi for the night of the hit and run.

Fans were stunned to discover that Jamie has given up most of his rights to daughter, Millie, all in a bid to stay out of prison.

It was revealed in last night’s episode of Emmerdale that Jamie will now only see Millie fortnightly on supervised visits.

Andrea also told her ex that he was to leave them alone for a few months, meaning Jamie will now go for weeks without seeing his own daughter.

While fans are now used to seeing this ruthless side to Jamie, the were sickened that he would go as far as signing away his own daughter…

While Jamie might have managed to avoid going to jail, he is now all alone without any family around him.

But what will happen to Nate and Belle?

With Nate set to be a dad for the first time and Belle starting to hit a downward spiral, will the pair manage to prove their innocence to the police before they end up behind bars?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays