Emmerdale fans DIVIDED after Chas and Paddy’s shock split twist tonight

Emmerdale favourites Chas and Paddy saw their relationship hit rock bottom tonight...

Emmerdale fans have been left torn over Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk’s relationship drama tonight as the pair appeared to go their separate ways.

Viewers will already know that Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) have been going through a rough patch recently.

The trouble started when Chas had her head turned by Al Chapman… leaving her and Paddy both questioning their relationship.

It’s no secret that the pair have been to hell and back over recent years after losing their baby daughter, Grace, shortly after she was born.

Since then they have gone on to welcome Eve into the world, but things have never been the same between them and now the cracks are really starting to show.

The end of the line?

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw the pair confronting their issues after Paddy spent the night at Mandy’s.

Chas was worried that she had pushed Paddy back into the arms of his ex, but instead he just spent the night at the Dingles’ venting about his relationship dramas.

But when they finally sat down to talk tonight, things didn’t go to plan and they were soon arguing once again.

Paddy’s home truths…

When Chas finally tracked Paddy down in the village, they seemed to be making amends, until Paddy admitted that he couldn’t imagine growing old with Chas.

As Chas and Paddy’s relationship seemed to be over for good, fans have been left torn.

Some believe the pair are made for one another…

While others are convinced it was only a matter of time before they went their separate ways…

With their romance at rock bottom, can Chas made Paddy see that they have got something worth fighting for?

Or is the end of the line for them both?

Next week will see their storyline take another surprise twist… could there be hope for them yet?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.