Emmerdale fans DIVIDED as THIS controversial village romance blossoms

Emmerdale couple Leyla Harding and Liam Cavanagh have got fans talking...

There’s romance in the air in Emmerdale, but while some fans are loving the new pairing between Liam and Leyla, others aren’t happy at all…

Liam and Leyla have been lusting after one another from afar ever since Liam’s fiancee Bernice made her departure from the village.

But while they are both consenting adults, not everyone is happy about their pairing, so they have decided to keep their romance a secret and sneak around behind everyone’s backs.

So while Liam’s disapproving daughter Leanna might not realise that Leyla is enjoying private appointments with dishy Doctor Cavanagh, little does she know her dad is having the time of his life as he wines and dines Leyla under cover.

To say the pair have got their flirting down to a fine art is an understatement, and every scene they’re in is chock-a-block full of innuendoes and hilarious banter.

But while some fans are loving the light-hearted moments – sandwiched in between watching Vanessa fight for her life while being held hostage and Marlon losing the will to live in jail after being wrongly charged for murder – others aren’t too sure.

Those fans enjoying the banter think that Leyla and Liam are a match made in heaven…

But those viewers who aren’t a fan of the couple have called for their romance to stop…

As well as Liam and Leyla’s romance blossoming over Latin dance lessons, tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale also saw Nate get shot by Cain while he was trying to protect Moira from rustlers on the farm.

The drama left Nate fighting for his life as he was rushed to hospital and into emergency surgery… and it wasn’t long before his mum, Cara, was back on the scene asking questions about her son ended up getting shot.

There was also drama for Rhona after she finally found the card that was attached to the flowers from Pierce… leaving fans rejoicing that she finally knows he is back and praying that she will put two and two together and work out that he killed Graham.

But with all that drama and darkness going on, at least we have got Leyla and Liam’s flirty banter to brighten the mood!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.