Emmerdale fans DIVIDED as a new arrival makes waves in the village

New arrival Meena has arrived with a bang...

The arrival of Manpreet Sharma’s sister, Meena, has caused a stir in Emmerdale… and while some fans are loving the new character, others are over her already.

Since setting foot in Emmerdale earlier this week, Meena has been making waves with her flirty and forward ways.

After making a beeline for Billy Fletcher, it seems Meena is a woman who is used to getting her own way.

The newcomer has already proved that she isn’t going to let Billy giving her the cold shoulder put her off, and tonight’s Emmerdale saw her trying to flirt with him once again.

This time Billy decided to try and move on from Dawn Taylor by letting Meena distract him from his heartache.

However, it ended in disaster when jealous Dawn lashed out and ended up throwing a pepper-mill at her head.

Fans are torn

But not everyone is team Dawn, and some fans are enjoying Meena being in the village…

But other fans have admitted they are finding Meena annoying…

But Meena’s run in with Dawn was soon the last of her worries, when she came face-to-face with her big sister, Manpreet.

What is Manpreet’s secret?

Manpreet looked like she had seen a ghost when she saw Meena at the HOP, and Rishi was equally shocked to learn his wife had a sister.

Meena told her sister that she was in the village to see her… but if she was expecting a warm family reunion, she was about to be left very disappointed.

But what is the history between the siblings?

There is clearly something about the past that we don’t know, but what could have happened that was so bad that Manpreet has been keeping Meena’s existence a secret?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.