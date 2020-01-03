Emmerdale fans DIVIDED over THIS shock romance blossoming between two village favourites

Emmerdale fans are torn over the potential romance on the cards for Leyla Harding and Liam Cavanagh...

Tonight’s Emmerdale has hinted that there could be a romance on the cards for Leyla Harding and newly-single Liam Cavanagh after Liam’s engagement with Bernice Blackstock ended in heartbreak.

The drama came about after Liam and Leyla shared a passionate kiss in yesterday’s (Thursday 2nd January) double bill after they threw an impromptu pamper party at the beauty salon after a booking mix up.

Despite the fact Liam was forced to blag his way through giving customers rainbow hair and manicures, the party was a huge success and brought the pair closer together than ever before.

But as Liam went to thank Leyla for all her hard work, the pair ended up sharing a kiss, leaving Liam feeling guilty about his oblivious fiancee who is currently on the other side of the world with her daughter.

Eventually the guilt got too much for Liam and he confessed all to Bernice on the phone in today’s episode, causing her to end their engagement instantly, leaving Liam heartbroken.

But as he admitted to Leyla what had happened, she decided to seize the moment and tell him exactly how she feels about him. However, putting her heart on the line for the doctor didn’t quite go to plan!

As a stunned Liam struggled to get his head around what Leyla was telling him, she was left panicking when he bolted, leaving her standing in the middle of the village wondering what will happen next.

Some fans are thrilled that Liam didn’t actually turn Leyla down and are hoping that this means there could be romance for the pair in the future…

While others are fuming that Liam has cheated on Bernice the moment her back is turned…

With Leyla and Liam now both single, it seems there could be a chance for them to get together… but how quickly can Liam forget that he was supposed to be marrying someone else only last month?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.