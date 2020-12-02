Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans have noticed Arthur's been doing some growing...

Emmerdale fans were left in shock last night after Arthur Thomas returned to our screens after months away.

Viewers were happy to see Arthur back after an absence over lockdown when many actors were forced to take time off from filming.

Thankfully filming restrictions are slowly lifting, meaning young actors like Alfie Clarke, who plays Laurel’s son, are able to return to work.

But fans have noticed that Arthur has returned to their screens looking a little different – mainly because he’s grown about four inches.

Viewers took to social media to joke that the actor must have spent lockdown in a bag of Miracle Gro because he’d done so much growing up while off screen…

Arthur’s return coincided with a huge storyline coming up for his family, with Laurel recently discovering she is pregnant.

Heartache for Laurel and Jai

The excitement she and Jai felt at having their first baby together was short-lived when it was revealed at a private scan that the baby could have Down’s syndrome.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw the couple face the tough decision whether to have further tests on their unborn child.

In the end they agreed they’d go ahead with the next stage of testing in a bid to get some more answers.

But as fans already know, Laurel and Jai’s storyline won’t have a happy ending.

It has been confirmed that their baby will have Down’s syndrome, and that they decide to end the pregnancy.

The controversial storyline will then play out as Laurel and Jai cope with the fallout of their heartbreaking situation.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.