Emmerdale fans notice THIS unfortunate error in last night’s episode

Emmerdale fans were left confused last night when Easter appeared to arrive more than a week late in the village.

Of course, viewers will know that because of a scheduling shake up the timing of episodes have become muddled, but that didn’t stop fans taking to Twitter to talk about it.

All soaps have been put on a reduced schedule in a bid to make sure viewers can enjoy them on screen for as long as possible while filming is put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the down side to this plan isn’t just fewer episodes for fans to enjoy each week, but also that important dates and events are now being aired later than they should have been because of the shake up.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Eric Pollard organising an Easter egg hunt in the village, and Tracy Metcalfe was on a mission trying to hide all the eggs before the hunt started.

She got into the spirit of things by donning a pair of Easter bunny ears and even a little tail… but it all looked a little out of place more than a week after we all celebrated Easter ourselves.

Fans were quick to point out the unavoidable error…

Last night’s Emmerdale also saw Vanessa Woodfield continue her treatment for bowel cancer as she went along for her first chemotherapy session.

But when Moses and Johnny both fell ill with a sickness bug, Charity Dingle was forced to stay at home with the kids instead of accompanying Vanessa to her appointment.

However, once there, Vanessa bumped into Kerry, and the pair were initially awkward in one another’s company, which isn’t surprising seeing as Kerry was inadvertently responsible for Vanessa’s dad’s death last year.

But the tension between the pair seemed to defuse, just as Charity arrived at the hospital, fuming to see Kerry with Vanessa.

Tomorrow night’s Emmerdale sees the fallout between Vanessa and Charity continue, could the pair be heading for the rocks?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.