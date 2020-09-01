Emmerdale fans fuming over THIS forgotten Joe Tate storyline

Viewers aren't happy with Cain Dingle...

Emmerdale fans aren’t happy after last night’s episode hinted a huge storyline involving Joe Tate seems to have been forgotten.

The drama started the moment Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) arrived back in the village after being away in Scotland.

While moody Cain was unlikely to be bringing his family souvenirs back from his travels, he could have looked a bit happier to be home.

But his sullen mood was about to get even worse when he discovered Belle was back with Jamie Tate again.

More: EPIC return on the cards in Emmerdale as Joe Tate seeks the ultimate revenge

The news went down like a lead balloon and he was soon marching over to Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) to find Belle and demand some answers.

Once there, he laid into Belle, asking why she thought it would be okay to date a Tate.

Cain was clearly not happy about Belle’s new relationship… but fans have pointed out that the character was forgetting this is not the first time a Dingle has been romantically involved with a Tate.

Not only has Charity dated both Chris and Zoe Tate in the past, but Cain’s own daughter, Debbie, was all set to marry Joe Tate in 2018.

Fans took to Twitter to point out Cain’s error…

Despite Cain not liking the fact Debbie was going to marry Joe, he accepted the relationship to an extent in the end.

But for some reason, Cain’s understanding when it comes to the Tate family doesn’t extend to Belle and Jamie.

Can you imagine how he would feel if he knew Jamie was the one who knocked Moira down in her hit and run?

Will Cain every change his mind about Jamie and Belle the way he did about Dennie and Joe?

Or will he find out the truth about the hit and run first?

Emmerdale is currently airing a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.