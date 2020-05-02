Trending:

Claire Crick Claire Crick

Emmerdale fans are getting annoyed with Malone's demands...

Last night’s Emmerdale has left fans frustrated after Cain Dingle and Billy Fletcher both appeared to walk into a trap set by dodgy police officer, Malone.

For weeks Cain, Billy and Will Taylor have found themselves at the beck and call of corrupt police Malone while he uses them to conduct his dodgy dealings.

DI Malone tells Cain about a dangerous new job in Emmerdale

Billy, Will and Cain have found themselves in big trouble with dodgy copper Malone (Picture: ITV)

But last night’s Emmerdale saw things take a sinister turn when Malone used Cain and Billy as a diversion for the huge drug deal he had roped Will into.

First Will thought that Cain and Billy had been left out of the latest job Malone had got mapped out for them, but it wasn’t until later that he realised they were being used as bait.

Emmerdale Cain and Billy ITV

Cain and Billy both left their phones at home, leaving fans frustrated (Picture: ITV)

But Cain and Billy were also in the dark about what Malone had planned for them and even went along with the corrupt officers rule that they had to leave their mobile phones at home.

Emmerdale Cain and Billy ITV

Cain and Billy have walked straight into Malone’s trap (Picture: ITV)

But while Cain and Billy reluctantly did as they were told, fans were left frustrated that they didn’t even try and hide their mobiles as they walked into Malone’s trap…

Of course all wasn’t as it seemed when it came to the job that Malone had sent Billy and Cain on, and it is only a matter of time before their day takes a sinister turn.

But when the police arrive to find the drugs in their car next week, will they get caught out and face a long stint in prison?

Emmerdale Cain and Billy ITV

Are Billy and Cain facing a stint in jail? (Picture: ITV)

With Malone often one step ahead of Cain, it seems the Emmerdale bad boy might have finally met his match.

Is he heading for a stint at Her Majesty’s service?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

