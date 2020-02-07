There's a huge secret brewing in Emmerdale, and fans aren't happy!

Last night’s Emmerdale has left fans fuming with Laurel Thomas after she discovered the truth about her son Arthur abusing Archie Breckle, and then kept the secret to herself.

Laurel’s not had the best week after discovering that her beloved father-in-law Sandy Thomas had suddenly died, and she was left with the unenviable task of breaking the sad news to Arthur and Gabby.

Arthur took the news of his grandad’s passing particularly badly and became convinced that he was the cause of Sandy’s death.

Believing Sandy’s demise was punishment for his bad behaviour towards Archie, Arthur finally confessed to Laurel that he was the one who has been giving Archie bruises, and not Jimmy King like he led everyone to believe.

Laurel was understandably horrified at the revelation and despite feeling bad for not realising the turmoil her own son was in, she was adamant that Archie should come clean and text Jimmy, asking him to come over.

But before Jimmy could arrive, Jai walked in, fresh from rehab and looking for a chat with Laurel.

As Jai listed all the things that sent him over the edge and made him turn to drugs, Laurel realised now wasn’t the time to tell him that Arthur was the one responsible for Jai’s son’s bruises, and when Jimmy turned up minutes later, Laurel’s moment to confess had passed.

But fans aren’t happy that Laurel has failed to tell anyone the truth about Archie and they’re angry that she is covering for her son…

Fans are also convinced that with his huge lie now sitting between them, there is no chance for Laurel and Jai to get back together and live happily ever after…

But will Laurel let this secret rumble on? Or will she confess to someone before the whole family head over to Australia for Sandy’s funeral?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.