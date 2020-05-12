Emmerdale fans FUMING with THIS character after last night’s fire twist

Emmerdale fans aren't happy with Laurel Thomas after last night's fire drama...

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Laurel Thomas racing to rescue her daughter, Dotty, from a burning tent after it went up in flames… but the character is now under fire from unhappy viewers.

The drama saw Dotty being pulled from a smoke-filled tent before being rushed to hospital to be checked over.

But while the toddler was thankfully totally fine, the same can’t be said for Arthur.

Fans have watched for months as Arthur bullied Archie, and eventually he confessed everything following the death of his grandad, Sandy.

But now that his wicked ways are out in the open, he is getting blamed for everything that goes wrong, despite the fact he is trying to right his wrongs.

Friday night’s Emmerdale saw Arthur and Archie arguing over a campfire as the family celebrated Rishi’s 70th birthday with some camping… but their feud accidentally ended in the pair setting a huge fire.

And despite the fact Arthur was trying to talk Archie into setting the fire, Archie was just as much to blame for the inferno by battling with Arthur over matches.

But last night’s Emmerdale saw everyone instantly blame Arthur for the trouble and fans are annoyed.

Emmerdale viewers took to Twitter to point the finger of blame at Laurel, highlighting that perhaps she should be focusing her attention on a clearly struggling Arthur, rather than putting her romance with Jai first…

It seemed the only person listening to Arthur last night was Gabby, and she tried to point out to Laurel that she didn’t actually know if Arthur was to blame for the fire.

But Gabby’s words fell on deaf ears, and by the end of the episode Laurel was suggesting to Jai that she called the police to report Arthur for his actions.

Will getting the police involved in Arthur’s troubles really be the answer to the family’s drama?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.