Emmerdale fans FUMING as THIS character forgets MAJOR storyline

One village resident has left Emmerdale fans very unhappy...

Emmerdale fans aren’t happy with Kerry Wyatt after last night’s episode showed her conveniently forgetting a major storyline.

There was drama for poor Dan Spencer yesterday when he had his back operated on after falling on some garage equipment as he suffered an allergic reaction earlier this week.

Dan was horrified to discover he had lost all feeling in his legs following the incident, and last night saw doctors operate in a bid to help him walk again.

But while it is going to take months of physiotherapy to get Dan back on his feet, everyone is trying to work out what caused his allergic reaction.

Kerry was on a mission last night to point the finger at someone, and at first it was Wendy who seemed to be getting the blame for Dan’s condition.

Fans know that Brenda is actually to blame after failing to label the ingredients in her new wraps at the cafe properly… but she tried to divert the blame to Wendy who had given Dan some painkillers after his fall.

However, it didn’t take long for everyone to work out that Brenda’s new cafe menu was to blame… and she was forced to go and see Dan face-to-face at the hospital to apologise.

Kerry reacted badly to the news Brenda was to blame, throwing insults at her and failing to hide her disgust.

However fans have pointed out that she is conveniently forgetting that it wasn’t so long ago that she accidentally killed a man.

Emmerdale viewers will remember that Kerry was inadvertently responsible for killing Frank Clayton after starting a fire at the Sharma sweet factory, a fact that she seems to have forgotten as she points the finger of blame at Brenda.

Fans aren’t happy with Kerry’s selective memory and they took to social media to share their anger…

With Dan’s condition set to change his life for the foreseeable, how will Brenda cope with the guilt of what she has caused?

Could this mean bad news for the cafe?

And will Kerry ever get off her high horse and remember what she did to Frank?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.