Emmerdale fans fuming with Gabby after last night’s ‘disgusting’ twist

Gabby Thomas has landed herself in yet more trouble...

Emmerdale fans have been left sickened after Gabby Thomas lied about Liam Cavanagh grooming her.

Viewers were shocked earlier this week as Leyla Harding jumped to the conclusion that Liam has been abusing Gabby.

She started to question what was going on after noticing there was tension between the pair.

The huge twist came when Leyla confronted Gabby, suggesting there was something sinister going on between her and Liam.

Determined to cause trouble for Liam, Gabby failed to correct Leyla’s guess, leaving Liam stunned at what he was being accused of.

Gabby’s lies take their toll

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Liam break down at the accusations, realising that if people believed Gabby he could lose his job and even end up in prison.

Thankfully, Gabby overheard his desperate conversation with daughter Leanna and she realised the enormity of her lies.

Eventually Gabby confessed everything to a stunned Leyla, Laurel and David, leaving her firmly in the bad books.

But fans were also fuming with the character and took to social media to share their disgust at what had happened…

Last night’s Emmerdale also saw Priya and Al get engaged, but of course not everything is as it seems.

Despite getting down on one knee, Al then went off to have a secret conversation that sounded very much like he has another relationship on the go.

Could Al be hiding a secret wife or family?

Or is there a much more innocent explanation to Al’s sneaky behaviour?

