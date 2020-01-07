Emmerdale fans ‘heartbroken’ for THIS village favourite after sad BABY SHOCK

Emmerdale fans were left worried for Aaron Dingle after he met baby Harry last night...

Emmerdale fans have been left fearing the worst after last night’s episode saw Aaron Dingle struggling as he reluctantly celebrated his birthday with his family.

But while Chas, Paddy, Liv and Victoria all only want what is best for heartbroken Aaron, fans are convinced they are making matters worse for him and are ignoring his cries for help.

Aaron’s birthday got off to a bad start last night after he got a call to say little Seb wouldn’t be coming for a visit because he was unwell.

But while Chas feigned upset for her son, Aaron knew full well that Seb’s sickness was just an excuse and that it was unlikely his re-scheduled visit would ever actually happen now that Seb’s dad Robert isn’t around.

Emmerdale fans know that Aaron has been struggling since Robert went to prison for killing rapist Lee Posner, and he has found his world collapsing around him as each day goes past.

But while his family are all trying to help, fans are convinced that they’re not going the right way about it.

Aaron has avoided seeing baby Harry since Victoria gave birth at New Year, not only because he is the son of Lee, but mainly because he’s a vivid reminder of the baby he and Robert will now never have.

But last night Chas and the rest of the family came up with the plan for Victoria to bring Harry to see Aaron on his birthday, hoping it would cheer him up.

And while on the outside, it seemed to everyone that Harry had put a smile on Aaron’s face, it is clear his heart was silently breaking, and fans found the scene hard to watch…

It has been revealed that Seb’s mum Rebecca will stop Aaron seeing her son at all next week, leaving him with yet another person he loves making a swift exit from is life.

But with yet another blow heading his way, just how much more devastation can he take?

And when will Aaron’s family realise that he needs more than baby cuddles to get on the road to recovery?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.