Marlon wasn't fooling anyone tonight...

Emmerdale fans have been left in stitches after Marlon Dingle’s attempts to go under cover in tonight’s episode.

The moment came after Al Chapman had been winding Marlon up about the fact he didn’t have any customers at the Woolpack.

Fuming, Marlon decided to get even with Al by sabotaging his pizza take away business.

But instead of coming up with a way to lure Al’s customers over to the pub, Marlon decided to steal empty take away pizza boxes instead.

However, it wasn’t his rubbish sabotage plan that got fans talking, it was the fact that Marlon went under cover to do his dirty work – but his disguise was almost as hilarious as his plan to get back at Al.

The clueless chef dressed all in black and donned a balaclava to sneak up to the HOP and load all Al’s pizza boxed into the boot of his car.

But while one fan pointed there would be cameras everywhere, others highlighted Marlon’s other blunder – his height!

With Marlon likely to be caught on CCTV it seems that it’s only a matter of time before his hilarious ninja disguise is uncovered.

Tonight’s Emmerdale also saw Moira (Natalie J Robb) get a call from the police telling her that someone had come forward as a witness in her hit and run case.

While the call stirred up bad memories for Moira, Belle struggled with the guilt of hiding Jamie’s secret.

Nate also saw red with Jamie tonight after finding out he’d passed work from the farm onto Moira and Rhona.

He took it out on Jamie’s car wing mirror, before reminding Belle that she was chasing Jamie over her own family.

Will the Dingles turn their back on Belle for good?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.