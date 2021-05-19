Emmerdale fans aren't happy with Gabby Thomas...

Emmerdale fans have been sickened by Gabby Thomas after her true colours were exposed in last night’s episode.

Viewers watched Kim Tate confronting Gabby about stealing money from the HOP accounts after finding bags of designer clothes hidden in a cupboard.

However, Gabby took full advantage of Kim’s confused state and turned the whole thing around, accusing Kim of being forgetful.

Gabby convinced Kim that she was the one that took the money from her own business account.

She also made Kim believe that she’d given her the cash to go out and buy new clothes.

However, Kim couldn’t remember (because it didn’t happen!) and soon she was seen calling the doctors to book herself a dementia test.

Fans of the soap were fuming with Gabby for hoodwinking Kim and using her confused state to her advantage…

While Kim is panicking that she has dementia, viewers know that she is actually being poisoned by an unknown culprit.

Kim has no shortage of enemies in the village, but someone has decided to teach the Home Farm owner a lesson by putting diazepam in her brandy.

So far the suspects include Gabby, Jamie, Will and Dawn.

However, as Kim gets more paranoid about what is happening next week, things will take a sinister turn.

Terrified for her own safety, Kim will be seen grabbing a shotgun and shooting an intruder at Home Farm.

But who will she end up shooting? And will she have the right person?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.