Emmerdale villain Jamie is in big danger...

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Jamie Tate’s days are numbered after the shock twist at the end of last night’s episode.

Fans watched in horror as an intruder, later revealed to be newcomer Mackenzie Boyd, stalked around in the shadows at Home Farm.

But while Moira’s brother looked intent on doing Jamie harm, fans have predicted a new twist in the storyline.

Murder in mind?

Viewers are convinced that Mackenzie could do Jamie some serious harm, maybe even killing him, but that someone else will get framed for the crime.

Last night’s episode saw Jamie making enemies left, right and centre.

First he demanded to see Millie, leaving Andrea fuming, and then he upset Lydia Dingle.

After Lydia stood up for Andrea over Millie, Jamie didn’t take kindly to her taking sides and verbally lashed out at Lydia about her burying her baby when she was younger.

Lydia was devastated by his vile words and raced home upset.

But when Sam saw the state she was in, he was fuming.

With Nate already facing jail to protect Belle after she was framed by Jamie for Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) hit and run, Jamie is already the most hated man in the Dingle house.

But after upsetting Lydia, Sam was out for revenge, and it wasn’t long before Cain (Jeff Hordley) agreed to help him.

However, as the pair got their plan together before going up to confront Jamie at Home Farm, fans are convinced they will arrive to find Jamie dead and end up being framed for the crime…

With Mackenzie clearly up to no good as he stalks Jamie, there is definitely trouble brewing.

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out if their predictions are right, because Emmerdale is back on ITV tonight at 7pm.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.