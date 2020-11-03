Emmerdale fans left reeling after Moira’s dark past is FINALLY explained

Emmerdale favourite Moira has finally revealed her secrets, but it's not what fans were expecting...

Emmerdale fans finally got the answers they have been waiting for last night as Moira’s dark secret from her past was exposed.

Moira (Natalie J Robb) has always been a secretive about her family, but since her brother Mackenzie arrived in the village, she has been forced to address her childhood.

The big revelation

Fans have spent the last few days speculating about what Moira’s secret could be, with some believing she actually be Mackenzie’s mum instead of his sister.

But it turns out the answer is far simpler… and the secret is Moira has been covering for her mum for all these years.

As Mackenzie told his version of events in last night’s episode, he believed Moira had been sleeping with their dad’s best friend when she was 18.

He then added that she left home when the truth came out, and he has never forgiven her for what she did.

However, Moira’s version was very different, and she left Mackenzie sickened by revealing she wasn’t the one sleeping with their dad’s best friend, it was their mum.

Digging up the past

But Mackenzie didn’t take kindly to the fact Moira was tarnishing their mum’s memory and told her outright that he didn’t believe her.

With Moira and Mackenzie’s mum having passed away just a month ago, sadly she won’t be able to back up Moira’s version of events… but will Mackenzie ever believe his sister?

With Moira revealing that she took the blame for her mum’s infidelity to protect her from her abusive husband, Mackenzie took off, cutting all ties with his family.

But fans were left upset for Moira, who once again has been through the mill…

With Moira now hitting rock bottom and pushing everyone away from her, will Mackenzie stick around to face the truth about his family’s past?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.