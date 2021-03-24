Emmerdale fans left shocked after last night’s twist for Dawn Taylor

Dawn made a shocking discovery in the cellar last night...

Emmerdale fans have been left relieved after Dawn Taylor finally discovered Harriet Finch’s hiding place in the cellar last night.

Viewers have watched Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) lock herself down in the cellar in a bid to reconnect with God and come to terms with her guilt over Malone.

But Will, who Harriet asked to lock her up, hasn’t been happy about the situation at all.

Not only has he been worried about leaving Harriet in the gloomy cellar alone, but he has also been struggling to keep the secret from Dawn.

Under pressure to lie, Will told Dawn that Harriet was away at a religious retreat… but little did Dawn know Harriet was living right under their feet.

Fans have been desperate for someone to find Harriet, and last night their prayers were answered when Dawn went to the cellar to find a bucket and spade for their beach holiday.

But instead of finding the mice that Will had told her were living in the cellar, Dawn was horrified to find Harriet lurking down there instead.

Viewers took to social media to share their relief at Harriet’s hiding place finally being uncovered…

Harriet’s help

After discovering a dishevelled Harriet, Dawn pointed out that she desperately needed help and that this self-imposed punishment wasn’t helping anyone.

Harriet appears to have forgotten that Dawn is also living with the guilt of what happened to Malone, especially as she is the one who actually shot the policeman in self-defence.

Now that Dawn knows what is going on, could she be the one to talk some sense into Harriet and get her some professional help?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.