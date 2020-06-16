Mandy and Vinny's lockdown episode has been a huge hit with Emmerdale fans...

Mandy and Vinny Dingle’s special lockdown episode of Emmerdale has left fans in tears after a life-long secret came to light.

The Emmerdale favourites appeared in the third lockdown special, a series of episodes that have been filmed with just two characters and using special social distancing measures.

While the usual Emmerdale storylines have been put on hold thanks to the ITV studios closing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, these lockdown episodes have been used to fill the gap in filming.

The special episodes have given fans a sneaky peak into what their favourite characters have been getting up to during lockdown, and some huge secrets have come to light.

Mandy and Vinny in lockdown

Last night viewers watched Mandy and Vinny bunker down in the beauty salon to weather the Covid-19 storm.

Soon the alcohol was flowing and the pair were talking about their past, leaving fans thrilled that we finally got more of the pair’s back story.

But while they talked about the effect Paul was having now he was back in their lives, they also talked about Vinny’s biological mum.

However, it was only when Vinny asked his mum if she would have liked any children of her own that secrets started to spill.

Mandy’s heartbreaking confession

Mandy confessed that she’s had a miscarriage shortly after Paul left them, but she suffered so badly that she needed an operation that then left her unable to have children of her own.

The moment shed light on Mandy and Vinny’s special bond, and as the emotions ran high, fans couldn’t get enough.

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, was at the top of the list for praise, with some fans calling for her to win awards for her emotional episode…

Lisa also took to Twitter to thank fans for their praise…

But while Mandy begged Vinny not to tell any of the other Dingles about her losing a baby, where will this secret take the pair next?

With Paul still around, could they let him back into their lives?

Or will it just be the two of them from now on, just like it always has been?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV.