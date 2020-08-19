Trending:

Emmerdale fans on the edge of their seats after spotting THIS murder mistake

Emmerdale fans have noticed something wrong with tonight's episode...

It’s not every day that you see a vicar dragging a dead body through a quiet country village in broad daylight, but that’s exactly what happened in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Fans are beside themselves, worried that Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Dawn Taylor’s killer secret was about to be revealed as they tried to dispose of DI Malone’s body just minutes after killing him.

Harriet and Dawn Emmerdale

Dawn and Harriet’s ordeal was finally over after Dawn shot him in self defence (Picture: ITV)

The drama came as Malone woke up after Harriet hit him over the head on Monday night’s episode of Emmerdale in a desperate bid to save him from killing Dawn.

But just as they were about to call the police following Malone’s attempts to make recovering addict Dawn take an overdose, Malone woke up ready for round two.

With Malone clearly intent on killing them both, Harriet desperately tried to get through to the police.

The nightmare continues 

But it was Dawn who finally put an end to their nightmare when she grabbed the gun that Malone had bought with him and shot the evil policeman dead.

Harriet and Dawn Emmerdale

Fans were terrified that Dawn and Harriet would be caught dragging Malone’s body to the car (Picture: ITV)

While both women were left reeling that Malone was dead, it was Harriet who got her head straight first and started to clean up the murder scene.

Dawn, however, was all over the place, convinced they should call the police and tell them what had happened.

Harriet and Dawn Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans couldn’t believe the pair were moving Malone in broad daylight (Picture: ITV)

Eventually Harriet managed to get Dawn to calm down enough to help, but as the pair tried to get Malone’s body, now wrapped in a rug, into the car, fans were shocked they were doing it in broad daylight.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts…

The pair were almost caught in the act by Vinny and Paul, but thankfully they managed to get Malone into the boot of the car without them seeing.

It was also touch and go when Will arrived just as they were about to leave the village with Malone in the boot… but once again Harriet managed to cover.

Harriet and Dawn Emmerdale

Harriet and Dawn were almost caught out, but so far their killer secret is safe… (Picture: ITV)

So what will happen next? Will the pair be able to find somewhere to bury Malone without anyone seeing?

Or is their nightmare at the hands of the corrupt officer only just beginning?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

