Emmerdale fans have noticed something wrong with tonight's episode...

It’s not every day that you see a vicar dragging a dead body through a quiet country village in broad daylight, but that’s exactly what happened in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Fans are beside themselves, worried that Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Dawn Taylor’s killer secret was about to be revealed as they tried to dispose of DI Malone’s body just minutes after killing him.

The drama came as Malone woke up after Harriet hit him over the head on Monday night’s episode of Emmerdale in a desperate bid to save him from killing Dawn.

But just as they were about to call the police following Malone’s attempts to make recovering addict Dawn take an overdose, Malone woke up ready for round two.

With Malone clearly intent on killing them both, Harriet desperately tried to get through to the police.

The nightmare continues

But it was Dawn who finally put an end to their nightmare when she grabbed the gun that Malone had bought with him and shot the evil policeman dead.

While both women were left reeling that Malone was dead, it was Harriet who got her head straight first and started to clean up the murder scene.

Dawn, however, was all over the place, convinced they should call the police and tell them what had happened.

Eventually Harriet managed to get Dawn to calm down enough to help, but as the pair tried to get Malone’s body, now wrapped in a rug, into the car, fans were shocked they were doing it in broad daylight.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts…

The pair were almost caught in the act by Vinny and Paul, but thankfully they managed to get Malone into the boot of the car without them seeing.

It was also touch and go when Will arrived just as they were about to leave the village with Malone in the boot… but once again Harriet managed to cover.

So what will happen next? Will the pair be able to find somewhere to bury Malone without anyone seeing?

Or is their nightmare at the hands of the corrupt officer only just beginning?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.