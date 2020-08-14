Nate tried out a brilliant new look tonight and fans couldn't get enough...

Emmerdale fans were in for a bit of a shock when they tuned in this evening to find Nate Robinson sporting a hilarious new look.

While we’re used to seeing farmhand Nate in his work clothes, he tried out a completely new look while helping pregnant girlfriend Tracy tonight.

The episode saw Nate getting into all things baby related by shopping online for baby carriers.

But while he was browsing the web, Tracy was having a bad spate of morning sickness.

Feeling sorry for Tracy in her moment of need, Nate called work to rearrange some meetings, determined to look after her.

As Tracy set up camp on the sofa, Nate donned a very fine pair of pink rubber gloves and a matching frilly apron to do the cleaning.

While Tracy joked about there being websites you could go on to find nude cleaners, fans took to social media to share their joy at seeing Nate wearing something so hilarious…

But there was trouble heading for Nate when Al called to find out why he wasn’t at work.

Al eventually tracked Nate down at Tracy’s house and walked in to find the farmhand in his new outfit… leaving Nate somewhat red-faced.

But Al wasn’t in a joking mood and soon gave Nate a dressing down about skipping work to be with Tracy.

With a baby on the way, the last thing Nate needs is to lose his job.

Will he manage to talk his way around keeping his job?

Or might he have to look into a new career as one of the cleaners Tracy was joking about?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.