Could there be baby news heading for the village?

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Lydia Dingle is pregnant after spotting a vital clue in last night’s episode.

Soap viewers have been watching Lydia struggling with the fact she could have Huntington’s Disease after discovering the news when she tracked down her biological mother.

Living under a cloud

While Lydia was pleased to finally meet her family, she was left shattered when her mum revealed she could have inherited the life-limiting illness from her father.

Until now, Lydia has avoided getting tested, worried that confirmation that she had Huntington’s would leave her family devastated.

Emmerdale fans will know that Lydia’s husband, Sam Dingle, lost his first wife, Alice, to cancer, and Lydia is worried that he can’t cope with any more bad news.

Lydia lashes out

But last night’s Emmerdale saw Lydia getting cross with Sam after he failed to send out invites for her charity coffee morning.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) watched Lydia verbally lash out at Sam, something that is very unusual for the usually placid character.

Lydia was later seen confiding in Chas that she knew she was being hard on her husband, and that she saw her mood swings as confirmation that she does have Huntington’s.

However, Emmerdale fans are convinced it isn’t the hereditary disease giving Lydia mood swings, they think this means she is pregnant…

By the end of yesterday’s episode Lydia’s heart-to-heart with Chas saw her make the decision that she would have the test to see if she is living with Huntington’s.

Are fans right and Lydia could be in the family way?

With both Sam and Lydia going through so much heartache in their lives, surely it is about time the pair deserved some happiness?

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.