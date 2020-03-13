Emmerdale fans predict heartbreak in the village after THIS shock twist

Emmerdale fans aren't happy with Samson Dingle...

There was a shock twist in tonight’s Emmerdale that has left fans convinced that village favourite Sam Dingle has got heartbreak heading his way.

Yesterday’s Thursday night double bill of Emmerdale saw Sam have a teary heart-to-heart with his teenage son Samson about his late mum, Alice.

As Sam and Lydia get their wedding plans in place, Sam realised that if he was going to wear a wedding ring after marrying Lydia, then he would have to take off his wedding ring from his late wife Alice, that he has been wearing since her death in 2006.

But while Lydia told her husband-to-be that she wouldn’t be putting pressure on him either way about his wedding ring decisions, Sam eventually came up with the idea of passing his wedding ring from Alice to their teenage son, Samson.

But while Samson was thrilled by the touching gesture, he soon saw it as a way to make some cash, rather than it being something he would treasure forever.

Having been told by Lydia and Sam that they couldn’t afford a school trip to France, Sam decided to make the money himself by pawning the ring.

But as Sam lied to hid dad that the school had found the funds for him to go on the trip after all, Vinny knew he was lying and soon worked out that Samson had pawned the ring.

Fans weren’t happy with the teenager and took to social media to share how upset Sam would be when he found out what his son had done…

But next week sees the plot thicken when the Dingles think Vinny is the one who has pawned Sam’s ring, and they order him out of the house.

However, in the chaos, the family soon learn a huge secret about Vinny. But what could it be?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.