Robert might have only just started his life sentence in prison, but fans think that Aaron might be moving on already with someone new...

Emmerdale fans are convened that Aaron Dingle could have a new romance in the not too distant future after watching tonight’s episode (Thursday 12 December).

Despite the fact he is still heartbroken over his husband Robert Sugden was given a life sentence in prison back in October for killing Victoria Sugden’s rapist Lee Posner, fans are convinced that his current hatred for Luke Posner could turn easily into passion.

Ever since Lee’s mum Wendy Posner and his brother Luke arrived in the village, Aaron has been desperate to get rid of them.

He is fuming that Lee’s family are now living in the same village as his victim, Victoria, and he’s adamant that he’s going to do all it takes to scare them away.

His vendetta against Wendy has so far included terrorising her at home and following her every move, scaring her half to death by lurking behind her everywhere she goes.

But tonight Aaron upped his game when he waited for Luke to get home before threatening him in a bid to terrify him out of the village.

But while Aaron was definitely at his menacing best, fans were more fixated on the ‘chemistry’ between the two characters and have become convinced that their hate for one another could soon turn into a forbidden affair…

But Aaron is good at holding grudges, could he really turn his hatred for Luke into lust?

And with Robert barely a few months into his life sentence for killing Luke’s brother, this is a romance that would be unconventional to say the least.

With Robert now in jail for the foreseeable, Aaron needs to move on at some point… but is he about to break Emmerdale fans’ hearts and do it sooner rather than later?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.