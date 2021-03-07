Emmerdale fans are convinced they have predicted the next twist in Priya and Ellis's relationship...

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have spotted a twist heading for Priya Sharma and Ellis Chapman after they spent the night together.

The pair’s unexpected connection came after they grew closer this week, bonding over their shared mistrust of Al Chapman.

But while Priya is still fragile after being cheated on and then sacked by her former fiancee, she couldn’t help but find his son a welcome distraction.

As Ellis treated Priya to a personal training session, he was hoping that it would help her vent her frustrations over Al.

However, as Priya and Ellis spent more time together, it was clear there was a spark between them and they ended up spending the night together.

A new twist?

While most fans thought that Ellis and Priya made a good couple, many of them predicted that Priya would end up pregnant from the one night stand.

Viewers took to social media to share their theory…

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Priya confused after spending the night with Ellis, while Ellis was secretly harbouring feelings for his dad’s ex fiancé.

But when the pair finally came face to face to talk about what happens next, Al caught them talking and it wasn’t long before the truth came tumbling out.

Al was far from happy about his ex and his son being together, not that he is entitled to an opinion after dating Debbie Dingle at the same time as being engaged to Priya.

But could Ellis and Priya find a way to make their romance work?

Or will the fact that Priya used to be engaged to Ellis’s dad always stand between them?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.