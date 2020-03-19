Paddy is in big trouble...

Emmerdale fans were left horrified after tonight’s double bill saw baby Eve go missing after she was left abandoned in the car by Paddy… but is this the end for Paddy and Chas?

Fans were on the edge of their seats while Marlon Dingle was rushed to hospital by best friend Paddy Kirk as he suffered a heart attack.

But while Paddy managed to get Marlon the medical attention he desperately needed, potentially saving his life, Paddy was far from the hero of the hour after accidentally leaving his baby daughter, Eve, alone in the back of the car.

While Paddy’s error might have been a huge parenting fail, it is easy to see how it came about, but that is little comfort to Eve’s worried mum, Chas Dingle.

Emmerdale fans will know that Chas and Paddy have been to hell and back after losing their daughter, Grace, shortly after she was born, making tonight’s drama all the most heartbreaking.

Despite Paddy realising that he had left Eve in the car, he faced every parent’s worst nightmare when he raced back to where he had parked to find his daughter missing.

Thankfully the police had found Eve and she was being looked after by doctors in the hospital… but it wasn’t long before Chas was called and she understandably wasn’t happy with Paddy.

Chas and Paddy were relieved to be told that Eve would be fine, despite the fact she was being kept in overnight as a precaution. But fans have predicted that Paddy’s mistake will have a huge impact on the couple’s relationship…

Paddy is set to struggle with the fact he accidentally abandoned his own daughter, and soon social services will get involved.

But will Chas and Paddy manage to put on a united front and prove they’re brilliant parents?

Or is this the beginning of the end for the pair?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will air Monday to Friday at 7pm on ITV from Monday 30th March.