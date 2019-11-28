Emmerdale fans puzzled after THIS hilarious clanger in tonight's episodes

Tonight’s Emmerdale ended in heartbreak as Bernice Blackstock headed out of the village for a new life in Australia, leaving fiance Liam Cavanagh all alone on the eve of their wedding day.

But instead of the devastation at seeing legendary Bernice leave Emmerdale, fans were distracted from the drama by her daughter Dee Dee’s yo yo English/Australian accent.

When Dee Dee recently returned to the village she had a strong Australian accent, having grown up on the other side of the world.

But by the time she left in the back of a taxi with mum Bernice tonight, fans were more convinced she was cockney than Aussie…

Bernice’s shock departure from the village came after Dee Dee got a call from Australia to tell her that her dad had been taken seriously ill and was in a critical condition on the other side of the world.

As Bernice’s hen night came crashing to an end, Bernice realised that her daughter needed her, and made the monumental decision to put Dee Dee before her own happiness and cancelled her wedding to Liam.

As she broke the news to her fiancé, he was surprisingly understanding, but that is because she hadn’t told him that her move was likely to become permanent.

As Bernice came to terms with the fact she wouldn’t be getting the fairytale ending that she’d dreamed of, she started saying her sad goodbyes to everyone in the village.

Not only is she leaving her parents, sister and daughter behind, but she is also leaving her beloved beauty salon, which she left in Kerry Wyatt’s capable hands.

But the most devastating farewell was to Liam, and while he thought she would be home in a month or so to get married, Bernice knew that her trip was more than just a holiday.

How will Liam react when he realises Bernice is never coming back?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.