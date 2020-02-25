Emmerdale fans REJOICE as THIS plot hole is FINALLY addressed

Emmerdale fans have become fixated on the fact Vanessa hasn't been to the loo since she was taken hostage by Pierce...

Emmerdale fans can finally sleep well tonight now that the soap has addressed the fact Vanessa Woodfield hasn’t been to the toilet since she was taken hostage by evil Pierce Harris more than a week ago.

Since the shock twist saw Pierce tying Vanessa up in Laurel Thomas’s empty house and drugging her son Johnny upstairs so that he stayed quiet, fans have been obsessed with the fact Vanessa hasn’t been allowed to answer the call of nature.

But last night’s Emmerdale saw Vanessa finally ask Pierce if she could go to the bathroom, leaving fans rejoicing that the plot hole has finally been addressed…

But while mean Pierce wouldn’t let Vanessa use the bathroom because she had been trying to escape using a piece of broken glass she’d found, it seems her days of being held hostage might come to an end now that Rhona knows she is being held hostage.

Last night’s episode saw Vanessa video call Rhona on Pierce’s orders, leaving Rhona stunned at the state of her best friend on the other end of the line.

But the mum of one was soon rooted to the spot in fear when she saw Pierce’s face on her phone, and she threatened to call the police if he hurt Vanessa or Johnny.

But Pierce already had a plan up his sleeve and told Rhona that if she wanted to save Johnny and Vanessa that she would come and meet him the following day.

But while Rhona was sickened by the thought of coming face-to-face with her rapist ex husband after all this time, she agreed only because it meant rescuing her best friend.

Tonight’s Emmerdale will see Rhona go to Laurel’s house under Pierce’s orders, but will she be able to save Vanessa from danger? Or will she just find herself caught up in the drama as well?

With Pierce clearly more unhinged than ever, anything could happen…

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.